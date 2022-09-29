Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Carlos Cuebas, Spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps, talks on the updates of Smoke Bomb Hill barracks moves, Sept. 29, 2022, Fort Bragg, N.C. Over 800 Soldiers have moved out of the affected locations. 450 CNA's are being given to Soldiers when moving to on-base and off-base privatized housing. However when the Soldiers are in the process of finding places to live, they are staying on base in the IHG Army Hotels. The inadequate conditions experienced by some of our Soldiers living in the barracks on Fort Bragg is deeply concerning. This is unacceptable and we are taking deliberate actions to correct the situation. (U.S. Army Video By Austin Robertson)