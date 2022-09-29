Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Update

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Pfc. Austin Robertson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Carlos Cuebas, Spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps, talks on the updates of Smoke Bomb Hill barracks moves, Sept. 29, 2022, Fort Bragg, N.C. Over 800 Soldiers have moved out of the affected locations. 450 CNA's are being given to Soldiers when moving to on-base and off-base privatized housing. However when the Soldiers are in the process of finding places to live, they are staying on base in the IHG Army Hotels. The inadequate conditions experienced by some of our Soldiers living in the barracks on Fort Bragg is deeply concerning. This is unacceptable and we are taking deliberate actions to correct the situation. (U.S. Army Video By Austin Robertson)

    09.29.2022
    09.29.2022
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

