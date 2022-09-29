B-roll footage of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron as they prepare and depart from 3-265 ADA Regiment, National Guard Armory, Bradenton, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859028
|VIRIN:
|220929-Z-VO874-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109244537
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|BRADENTON, FL, US
|Hometown:
|BRADENTON, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Florida Guard prepares to depart for Hurricane Ian response, by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
