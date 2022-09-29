The ghosts of Vietnam linger with the surviving spouse of former POW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Karen Sweetland’s then-husband U.S. Navy Lt. Charles E. Southwick was shot down and captured on May 14, 1967, during a strike mission against the famous Than Hoa bridge in North Vietnam. The origins of the POW/MIA issue date back to the war itself. Suffering from a lack of accurate intelligence, the United States never had a solid knowledge of how many U.S. prisoners of war were being held by North Vietnam or their locations. The Nixon administration had made the return of POWs one of the central reasons for prolonging the war and bringing North Vietnam to the bargaining table. The lessons of the Vietnam conflict were vast, but perhaps its most enduring legacy is our ability to better care for our POWs, veterans and their families. This is her story. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



