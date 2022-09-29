Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The ghosts of Vietnam linger with the surviving spouse of former POW

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Karen Sweetland’s then-husband U.S. Navy Lt. Charles E. Southwick was shot down and captured on May 14, 1967, during a strike mission against the famous Than Hoa bridge in North Vietnam. The origins of the POW/MIA issue date back to the war itself. Suffering from a lack of accurate intelligence, the United States never had a solid knowledge of how many U.S. prisoners of war were being held by North Vietnam or their locations. The Nixon administration had made the return of POWs one of the central reasons for prolonging the war and bringing North Vietnam to the bargaining table. The lessons of the Vietnam conflict were vast, but perhaps its most enduring legacy is our ability to better care for our POWs, veterans and their families. This is her story. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 12:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 859026
    VIRIN: 220929-F-GY993-0001
    Filename: DOD_109244534
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    "POW/MIA
    Vietnam
    USN"
    AETC
    JBSA-Randolph
    502ABW

