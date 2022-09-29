Tennessee National Guard Convoys to Florida

Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers departed Smyrna, Tenn to convoy to Florida in support of cleanup operations following Hurricane Ian.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859024
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-OJ588-976
|Filename:
|DOD_109244525
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
