America's LIFT and STRIKE Base mission video

Over the last three-quarters of a century, Dyess Air Force Base has transformed into America’s Lift and Strike base. Housing the B-1 and C-130, Dyess AFB generates air power and tactical airlift from the heart of Texas, right here in the big country. The 7th Womb Wing provides long-range strike capabilities, while the 317th Airlift Wing leads the way in air mobility and tactical airlift. Both wings are ready to respond. Answering the call, anytime, anywhere around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859018
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-TK640-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109244432
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
