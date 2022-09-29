America's LIFT and STRIKE Base mission video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the last three-quarters of a century, Dyess Air Force Base has transformed into America’s Lift and Strike base. Housing the B-1 and C-130, Dyess AFB generates air power and tactical airlift from the heart of Texas, right here in the big country. The 7th Womb Wing provides long-range strike capabilities, while the 317th Airlift Wing leads the way in air mobility and tactical airlift. Both wings are ready to respond. Answering the call, anytime, anywhere around the globe.