    America's LIFT and STRIKE Base mission video

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Over the last three-quarters of a century, Dyess Air Force Base has transformed into America’s Lift and Strike base. Housing the B-1 and C-130, Dyess AFB generates air power and tactical airlift from the heart of Texas, right here in the big country. The 7th Womb Wing provides long-range strike capabilities, while the 317th Airlift Wing leads the way in air mobility and tactical airlift. Both wings are ready to respond. Answering the call, anytime, anywhere around the globe.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859018
    VIRIN: 220929-F-TK640-0001
    Filename: DOD_109244432
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    AF75
    America's LIFT and STRIKE base
    Dyess AFB Texas
    America's
    B 1
    C 130J

