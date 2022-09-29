Hurricane Ian preparation B-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





C-17 Globemaster III aircraft relocate from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The base routinely relocates aircraft prior to extreme weather conditions in order to continue the rapid global mobility mission and to prevent potential loss or damage from the storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)