Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ian preparation B-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    C-17 Globemaster III aircraft relocate from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The base routinely relocates aircraft prior to extreme weather conditions in order to continue the rapid global mobility mission and to prevent potential loss or damage from the storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859017
    VIRIN: 220929-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244431
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian preparation B-roll package, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Preparedness
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Ian
    hurricaneian22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT