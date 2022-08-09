Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies

    GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Watch as Sgt. Garica takes a trip to the PX and answers some questions about himself and his time in the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859012
    VIRIN: 220908-A-VD530-423
    Filename: DOD_109244403
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #xviiiairbornecorps #nco #deployment

