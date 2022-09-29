Romeo Company, formerly known as Special Training Company, is a rehabilitation, recovery, and reconditioning company with the mission of getting recruits back to the fight. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali & Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859008
|VIRIN:
|220929-M-IG436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109244391
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting Back to The Fight, by Sgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
