KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West evacuees were served catered dinner by local ombudsmen while sheltered at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS) Sept 28, 2022. NAS Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Beth Regoli ordered a mandatory evacuation of residents in low-lying area of Sigsbee Park and Truman annexes after unprecedented storm surge from Hurricane Ian. Sixty-one residents and their pets were rescued and relocated to NGIS. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859007
|VIRIN:
|220928-N-KM072-0022
|Filename:
|DOD_109244390
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Ian evacuees served dinner at Key West, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT