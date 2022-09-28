Hurricane Ian evacuees served dinner at Key West

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West evacuees were served catered dinner by local ombudsmen while sheltered at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS) Sept 28, 2022. NAS Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Beth Regoli ordered a mandatory evacuation of residents in low-lying area of Sigsbee Park and Truman annexes after unprecedented storm surge from Hurricane Ian. Sixty-one residents and their pets were rescued and relocated to NGIS. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers/released)