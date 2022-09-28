Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian evacuees served dinner at Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West evacuees were served catered dinner by local ombudsmen while sheltered at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS) Sept 28, 2022. NAS Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Beth Regoli ordered a mandatory evacuation of residents in low-lying area of Sigsbee Park and Truman annexes after unprecedented storm surge from Hurricane Ian. Sixty-one residents and their pets were rescued and relocated to NGIS. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers/released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858999
    VIRIN: 220928-N-KM072-0022
    Filename: DOD_109244361
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Navy Region Southeast
    Naval Air Station Key West
    Hurricane Ian

