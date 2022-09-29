Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Kicks Off

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Pfc. Austin Robertson, a spokesman with the XVIII Airborne Corps, speaks about day one of the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, NC, Sept. 29, 2022. The competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Fort Bragg
    PT
    XVIII ABC
    ArmyBestSquad

