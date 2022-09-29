U.S. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Miami, Florida maintain a grounded MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for readiness in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. As rescues are underway, the aircraft on standby is meticulously maintained by flight crews to withstand the demands of hurricane operations.
(U.S.Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858994
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-KT616-1019
|Filename:
|DOD_109244334
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard crews maintain aircraft for Hurricane Ian response, by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
