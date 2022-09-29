Coast Guard crews maintain aircraft for Hurricane Ian response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Miami, Florida maintain a grounded MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for readiness in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. As rescues are underway, the aircraft on standby is meticulously maintained by flight crews to withstand the demands of hurricane operations.

(U.S.Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)