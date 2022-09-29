Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews maintain aircraft for Hurricane Ian response

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Miami, Florida maintain a grounded MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for readiness in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. As rescues are underway, the aircraft on standby is meticulously maintained by flight crews to withstand the demands of hurricane operations.
    (U.S.Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858994
    VIRIN: 220929-G-KT616-1019
    Filename: DOD_109244334
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews maintain aircraft for Hurricane Ian response, by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    preparedness
    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    IAN
    HurricaneIan22

