    Air Force Connect maintenance request spot

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A spot highlighting the Air Force Connect app's capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858983
    VIRIN: 220928-F-LD599-229
    Filename: DOD_109244174
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    TAGS

    Dorms
    Maintenance
    App
    4 FW
    AF Connect
    Air Force Connect

