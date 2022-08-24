Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diamond Dialogue with MSgt. Fetke

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TURKEY

    08.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    MSgt. Sean Fetke, 39th Comptroller Squadron first sergeant, explains what becoming a first sergeant is like.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858979
    VIRIN: 220824-F-DJ826-955
    Filename: DOD_109244103
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Dialogue with MSgt. Fetke, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sergeant
    1st Sgt
    first
    1st shirt
    fetke

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT