    MAG-12 AIM-9X Missile Shoot Exercise (B-Roll)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadorn (VMFA) 121, VMFA-242, and Marine All Weather Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533 conduct a live-fire missile exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni,Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. The exercise was designed to increase weapon proficiency and enhance the squadrons' combat readiness in the air-to-air enviroment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 06:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858977
    VIRIN: 220928-M-BH827-3002
    Filename: DOD_109244086
    Length: 00:10:13
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Iwakuni-based Marine Squadrons Conduct AIM-9X Missile Live Fire

    F-18
    F-35
    B-Roll
    AIM-9
    Missile shoot
    LUU-2

