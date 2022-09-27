MAG-12 AIM-9X Missile Shoot Exercise (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadorn (VMFA) 121, VMFA-242, and Marine All Weather Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533 conduct a live-fire missile exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni,Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. The exercise was designed to increase weapon proficiency and enhance the squadrons' combat readiness in the air-to-air enviroment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 06:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858977
|VIRIN:
|220928-M-BH827-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109244086
|Length:
|00:10:13
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Iwakuni-based Marine Squadrons Conduct AIM-9X Missile Live Fire
