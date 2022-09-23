Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    968 EAACS Pre-Flight and Landing Operations Highlight

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron, conducts pre-flight and landing operations for the E-3 Sentry, Sept. 23, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 06:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858975
    VIRIN: 220923-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244074
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    This work, 968 EAACS Pre-Flight and Landing Operations Highlight, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    USAFCENT
    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

