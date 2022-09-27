Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division is "fired up" during NAMEJS

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    09.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, work with the Latvian armed forces during a combined military exercise near Liepāja, Latvia Sep. 27, 2022. The 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858972
    VIRIN: 220927-A-FL671-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244012
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV 

    This work, 1st Infantry Division is "fired up" during NAMEJS, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

