U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, work with the Latvian armed forces during a combined military exercise near Liepāja, Latvia Sep. 27, 2022. The 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858972
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109244012
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division is "fired up" during NAMEJS, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
