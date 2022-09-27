1st Infantry Division is "fired up" during NAMEJS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, work with the Latvian armed forces during a combined military exercise near Liepāja, Latvia Sep. 27, 2022. The 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)