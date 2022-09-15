Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35's arrive to participate in the Tactical Leadership Programme B-Roll

    LOS LLANOS AIR BASE, SPAIN

    09.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing participate in the Tactical Leadership Program 22-3 at Los Llanos air base, Spain, Sept. 15, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 05:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858969
    VIRIN: 220915-F-AF991-0001
    Filename: DOD_109243948
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: LOS LLANOS AIR BASE, ES

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35's arrive to participate in the Tactical Leadership Programme B-Roll, by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    F-35
    48 FW
    Spain
    TLP
    Tactical Leadership Program

