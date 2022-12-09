90th EFS conducts ACE exercise with NATO Allies

The 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron forward deployed to Ørland Main Air Station, Norway to conduct an agile combat employment (ACE) arctic integration training exercise with the Royal Norwegian Air Force, joint forces and NATO Allies and partners, Sept. 12 through Sept. 16, 2022. The joint training and integration provided in this exercise improves the resilience and survivability of coalition airpower.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 05:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858968
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-ED762-239
|Filename:
|DOD_109243936
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ØRLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
NATO
USAFE
Norway
90 EFS
Collective Defensive
Eurpeansupport2022
Luftforsvaret
LEAVE A COMMENT