90th EFS conducts ACE exercise with NATO Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron forward deployed to Ørland Main Air Station, Norway to conduct an agile combat employment (ACE) arctic integration training exercise with the Royal Norwegian Air Force, joint forces and NATO Allies and partners, Sept. 12 through Sept. 16, 2022. The joint training and integration provided in this exercise improves the resilience and survivability of coalition airpower.