Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th EFS conducts ACE exercise with NATO Allies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ØRLAND, NORWAY

    09.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    The 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron forward deployed to Ørland Main Air Station, Norway to conduct an agile combat employment (ACE) arctic integration training exercise with the Royal Norwegian Air Force, joint forces and NATO Allies and partners, Sept. 12 through Sept. 16, 2022. The joint training and integration provided in this exercise improves the resilience and survivability of coalition airpower.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 05:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858968
    VIRIN: 220912-F-ED762-239
    Filename: DOD_109243936
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ØRLAND, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    USAFE

    Norway

    90 EFS

    Collective Defensive

    Eurpeansupport2022

    Luftforsvaret

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    90 EFS
    Collective Defensive
    Eurpeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT