    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    NSA Naples American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook-Off B-roll

    ITALY

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    220929-N-ZJ713-001
    NAPLES, Italy (September 29, 2022) Five teams from the NSA Naples community
    competed in the American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook-Off. Each team was given the same ingredients, food you would find in a disaster preparedness kit, and competed to come up with the best dish. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 06:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858966
    VIRIN: 220929-N-ZJ713-001
    Filename: DOD_109243881
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook-Off B-roll, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Disaster Preparedness
    Naples
    Italy
    Food
    American Red Cross
    Cook-off

