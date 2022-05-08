386th ECES conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Repair operations

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron successfully tested their ability to make significant repairs to a flightline in a short amount of time with a minimal crew at an undisclosed location, August 5, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|08.05.2022
|09.29.2022 01:24
|Newscasts
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
