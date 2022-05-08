Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ECES conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Repair operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron successfully tested their ability to make significant repairs to a flightline in a short amount of time with a minimal crew at an undisclosed location, August 5, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 01:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858962
    VIRIN: 220805-F-DJ189-1001
    Filename: DOD_109243767
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ECES conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Repair operations, by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    MCA
    386th AEW
    RADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT