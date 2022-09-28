Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220929-N-CU072-1002 YOKOSUKA (Sept. 29, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris visits Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83). During the visit Harris toured the Howard and addressed the crew during an all hands call. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 23:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 858957
    VIRIN: 220929-N-CU072-1002
    Filename: DOD_109243704
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Kamala Harris Visits USS Howard (DDG 83) - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

