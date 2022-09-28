220929-N-CU072-1002 YOKOSUKA (Sept. 29, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris visits Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83). During the visit Harris toured the Howard and addressed the crew during an all hands call. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 23:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|858957
|VIRIN:
|220929-N-CU072-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109243704
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Kamala Harris Visits USS Howard (DDG 83) - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vice President
Yokosuka
USS Howard
DDG 83
