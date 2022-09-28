AIM 9X Sidewinder Live-Fire Missile Exercise (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, VMFA-242 and Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533, conducted a live-fire missile exercise off the southern coast of Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. The exercise was designed to increase weapon proficiency and enhance the squadrons’ combat readiness in the air-to-air environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)