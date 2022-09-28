Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIM 9X Sidewinder Live-Fire Missile Exercise (B-Roll)

    JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, VMFA-242 and Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533, conducted a live-fire missile exercise off the southern coast of Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. The exercise was designed to increase weapon proficiency and enhance the squadrons’ combat readiness in the air-to-air environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 06:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858956
    VIRIN: 220928-M-AV179-1001
    Filename: DOD_109243681
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Iwakuni-based Marine Squadrons Conduct AIM-9X Missile Live Fire

    TAGS

    Ordinance
    AIM-9X Sidewinder
    VMFA-242
    VMFA(AW)-533
    VMFA-121
    1stMAW

