AIM 9X Sidewinder Live-Fire Missile Exercise (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, VMFA-242 and Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533, conducted a live-fire missile exercise off the southern coast of Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. The exercise was designed to increase weapon proficiency and enhance the squadrons’ combat readiness in the air-to-air environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 06:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858956
|VIRIN:
|220928-M-AV179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109243681
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Iwakuni-based Marine Squadrons Conduct AIM-9X Missile Live Fire
