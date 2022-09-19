Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUICKSINK Experiment 2 - New Footage With Music

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    New footage added - Music

    QUICKSINK is a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) that rapidly integrates and demonstrates Department of the Air Force technology which creates air-delivered, low-cost, surface vessel defeat capability for the warfighter. Key to the demonstration is the Air Force Research Laboratory development of a Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) seeker for precision targeting of maritime surface vessels at a low-cost.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858928
    VIRIN: 220919-O-HW161-896
    Filename: DOD_109243328
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    AFRL
    Munitions Directorate
    QUICKSINK

