New footage added - Music
QUICKSINK is a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) that rapidly integrates and demonstrates Department of the Air Force technology which creates air-delivered, low-cost, surface vessel defeat capability for the warfighter. Key to the demonstration is the Air Force Research Laboratory development of a Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) seeker for precision targeting of maritime surface vessels at a low-cost.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858928
|VIRIN:
|220919-O-HW161-896
|Filename:
|DOD_109243328
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUICKSINK Experiment 2 - New Footage With Music, by Bradley Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT