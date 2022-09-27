Florida Search and Rescue Assets Mobilize in Response to Hurricane Ian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guard assets from FL-CERFP mobilize in response to incoming Hurricane Ian. Army and Air National Guard components specialized in search and rescue operations prepare equipment and conduct safety classes prior to mission movement. FL-CERFP is a quick response team capable of providing emergency capabilities to hazardous and affected areas through the state of Fla.