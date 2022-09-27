Florida Search and Rescue Assets Mobilize in Response to Hurricane Ian

National Guard assets from FL-CERFP mobilize in response to incoming Hurricane Ian. Army and Air National Guard components specialized in search and rescue operations prepare equipment and conduct safety classes prior to mission movement. FL-CERFP is a quick response team capable of providing emergency capabilities to hazardous and affected areas through the state of Fla.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858924
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-KP806-604
|Filename:
|DOD_109243237
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
