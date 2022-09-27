Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Search and Rescue Assets Mobilize in Response to Hurricane Ian

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Pfc. Victor Mejia-Jeronimo 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard assets from FL-CERFP mobilize in response to incoming Hurricane Ian. Army and Air National Guard components specialized in search and rescue operations prepare equipment and conduct safety classes prior to mission movement. FL-CERFP is a quick response team capable of providing emergency capabilities to hazardous and affected areas through the state of Fla.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858924
    VIRIN: 220927-A-KP806-604
    Filename: DOD_109243237
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    florida national guard
    florida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Ian
    22DoD Hurricane

