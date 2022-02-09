Brest Cancer Awareness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breast Cancer Awareness

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phoenix Lietch 

    131st Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Christensen, 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron network systems administrator, talks about her battle with breast cancer and the importance of early detection at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 29, 2022. Christensen completed chemotherapy and was declared to have No Evidence of Disease. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Phoenix Lietch)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 17:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858923
    VIRIN: 220902-Z-WU377-1001
    Filename: DOD_109243235
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, MO, US
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Bomb Wing
    MOANG

