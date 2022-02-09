Brest Cancer Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858923" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Christensen, 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron network systems administrator, talks about her battle with breast cancer and the importance of early detection at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 29, 2022. Christensen completed chemotherapy and was declared to have No Evidence of Disease. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Phoenix Lietch)