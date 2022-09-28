Fort Bragg's Throckmorton Library turns 25, today. Special Guest, Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, has story time with Soldiers and their family members.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858921
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-DL887-818
|Filename:
|DOD_109243219
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Throckmorton Library 25th Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT