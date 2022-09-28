Coast Guard prepares to respond to Hurricane Ian

Coast Guard strike team personnel preps trailers carrying supplies and equipment, Sept. 28, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. The teams pre-staged personnel in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact to the affected areas to ensure rapid deployment of resources after Ian passes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|09.28.2022
|09.28.2022 15:52
|B-Roll
|858914
|220928-G-JO805-1010
|DOD_109243101
|00:01:19
|MOBILE, AL, US
|0
|0
