    Coast Guard prepares to respond to Hurricane Ian

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard strike team personnel preps trailers carrying supplies and equipment, Sept. 28, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. The teams pre-staged personnel in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact to the affected areas to ensure rapid deployment of resources after Ian passes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858914
    VIRIN: 220928-G-JO805-1010
    Filename: DOD_109243101
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard prepares to respond to Hurricane Ian, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Strike Team
    ATC Mobile
    Ian
    Storm22
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

