    Louisiana National Guard sends helicopter to Florida

    HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    Louisiana National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs the Louisiana Army National Guard Aviation Facility in Hammond, Louisiana, to assist with emergency operations in Florida for Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022. In accordance with the guidelines of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process and at the request of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the LANG is deploying personnel and equipment to support the Florida National Guard in their response to the hurricane. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858910
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-PJ019-1006
    Filename: DOD_109243097
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HAMMOND, LA, US 

    This work, Louisiana National Guard sends helicopter to Florida, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation

    Louisiana National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    National Guard
    Protect What Matters
    HurricaneIan22

