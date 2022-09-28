A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs the Louisiana Army National Guard Aviation Facility in Hammond, Louisiana, to assist with emergency operations in Florida for Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022. In accordance with the guidelines of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process and at the request of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the LANG is deploying personnel and equipment to support the Florida National Guard in their response to the hurricane. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858910
|VIRIN:
|220928-Z-PJ019-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109243097
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HAMMOND, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Louisiana National Guard sends helicopter to Florida, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS
Aviation
