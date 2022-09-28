Louisiana National Guard sends helicopter to Florida

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs the Louisiana Army National Guard Aviation Facility in Hammond, Louisiana, to assist with emergency operations in Florida for Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022. In accordance with the guidelines of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process and at the request of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the LANG is deploying personnel and equipment to support the Florida National Guard in their response to the hurricane. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)