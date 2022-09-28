Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 17: Podcasting

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    On this month’s episode we discuss the Mass Communication Foundations Writing course with MC1 Scott Swoffordand the importance of podcasting in depth with Defense Information School instructor Stephanie Hatcher.

