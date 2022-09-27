Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Lowdown at Mobility's Hometown - Red River Thunder Airshow 2022

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Pete Salfeety, 2-2 Field Artillery Regiment commander, talk about the upcoming Red River Thunder Airshow at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, September 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 16:14
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th AMW
    lowdown
    Red River Thunder

