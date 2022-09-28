Fort Hood recycling center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Hood Residents Recycle Responsibly Program (R3P) is officially in the swing of things as the first home pickups and delivery to the Fort Hood Recycle Center occurred today.

Over 280 blue bins, provided by Fort Hood Family Housing, can be found across the installation. This new program, which has more than 500 residents signed up, focuses on the ease that residents have by having a single stream program while maintaining that contaminants are kept out of the blue recycle bin.