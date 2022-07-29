Team Kirtland Mission Video 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858890" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 377th Air Base Wing is the host organization at Kirtland Air Force Base, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The wing reports to Air Force Global Strike Command. The base and its various mission partners employs about 20,000 active duty, civilians, Guard and Reserve personnel, including nearly 1,902 active duty military and civilians that belong to Air Force Global Strike Command. Kirtland occupies 50,132 acres.