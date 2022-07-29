Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland Mission Video 2022

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons, Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 377th Air Base Wing is the host organization at Kirtland Air Force Base, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The wing reports to Air Force Global Strike Command. The base and its various mission partners employs about 20,000 active duty, civilians, Guard and Reserve personnel, including nearly 1,902 active duty military and civilians that belong to Air Force Global Strike Command. Kirtland occupies 50,132 acres.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:07
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

