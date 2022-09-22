Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Federal Campaign Spot

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The mission of the Combined Federal Campaign is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient, and effective in providing all federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all. CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, with almost 200 CFC campaigns throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year.(U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858885
    VIRIN: 220922-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109242724
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Combined Federal Campaign Spot, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Donate
    Money
    CFC
    Charity
    Air Force

