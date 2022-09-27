A U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew assist a man and his dog aboard a sailing vessel, which ran aground off Fleming Key, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022. The Coast Guard recommends all people follow city and county evacuation orders.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Key West)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858883
|VIRIN:
|220927-G-G0107-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_109242683
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard crews rescue man, dog from grounded sailboat off Florida Keys, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT