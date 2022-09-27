Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews rescue man, dog from grounded sailboat off Florida Keys

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew assist a man and his dog aboard a sailing vessel, which ran aground off Fleming Key, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022. The Coast Guard recommends all people follow city and county evacuation orders.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Key West)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858883
    VIRIN: 220927-G-G0107-1015
    Filename: DOD_109242683
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FL, US

    Hurricane
    preparedness
    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    IAN

