    146th Signal Battalion Readies for Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 146th Signal Battalion conducted training and a functions check with their T2C2 equipment to prepare for Hurricane Ian at the Maxwell Snyder Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. The Transportable Tactical Command Communications program is an initial entry satellite system utilizing Ground Antenna Transmit and Receive balls that can provide voice, video and data communications in the event infrastructure goes down.

    Interviews
    Sgt. Justin Love, Satellite Communications Systems Operator
    3:13-6:30

    Sgt. Kasey Jones, Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator
    6:30-10:45

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858882
    VIRIN: 220927-A-VQ653-273
    Filename: DOD_109242666
    Length: 00:10:51
    Location: FL, US

    florida national guard
    florida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Ian
    22DoDHurricane

