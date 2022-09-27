146th Signal Battalion Readies for Hurricane Ian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 146th Signal Battalion conducted training and a functions check with their T2C2 equipment to prepare for Hurricane Ian at the Maxwell Snyder Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. The Transportable Tactical Command Communications program is an initial entry satellite system utilizing Ground Antenna Transmit and Receive balls that can provide voice, video and data communications in the event infrastructure goes down.



Interviews

Sgt. Justin Love, Satellite Communications Systems Operator

3:13-6:30



Sgt. Kasey Jones, Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator

6:30-10:45