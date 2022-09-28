Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gonzalez Returns to Homeport after Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 28, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 28. Gonzalez deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    USS Gonzalez
    CSG-8
    DDG 66
    HSTCSG

