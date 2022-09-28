Gonzalez Returns to Homeport after Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 28, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 28. Gonzalez deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)