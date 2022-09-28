FASTEUR Capabilities

Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR) operates as part of Commander, Task Force 61/2. CTF 61/2 provides FASTEUR capbilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMUSEUCOM) and Africa Command (COMUSAFRICOM), and as directed by Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 12:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858869
|VIRIN:
|220928-M-EJ296-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109242541
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT