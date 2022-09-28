Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTEUR Capabilities

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.28.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Raab 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR) operates as part of Commander, Task Force 61/2. CTF 61/2 provides FASTEUR capbilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMUSEUCOM) and Africa Command (COMUSAFRICOM), and as directed by Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)

    USMC
    Marines
    FASTEUR
    Task Force 61/2

