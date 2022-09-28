Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The Conference, which will be the first of its kind in more than 50 years, will bring government leaders, academics, activists, and Americans from all walks of life together to achieve the goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases in the United States by 2030.

    Washington, DC

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 12:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858865
    Filename: DOD_109242482
    Length: 00:35:06
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Health
    POTUS
    Nutrition
    Hunger
    President Biden

