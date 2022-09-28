President Biden delivers remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The Conference, which will be the first of its kind in more than 50 years, will bring government leaders, academics, activists, and Americans from all walks of life together to achieve the goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases in the United States by 2030.
Washington, DC
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 12:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858865
|Filename:
|DOD_109242482
|Length:
|00:35:06
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
