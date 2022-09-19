Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain corps offers confidential counseling

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Simmons, 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps chaplain, talks about mental health services offered by the chapel. Chaplains provide 100% confidential counseling for all Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 10:22
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    resources
    suicide awareness
    suicide prevention month
    suicide awareness month
    mental health resources

