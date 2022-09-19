U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Simmons, 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps chaplain, talks about mental health services offered by the chapel. Chaplains provide 100% confidential counseling for all Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 10:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858859
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-FN350-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109242164
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain corps offers confidential counseling, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
