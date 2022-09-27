The 908th Airlift Wing's Development and Training Flight partners with the USAF Officer Training School's Military Training Instructors to benefit new recruits. The 908th has a unique opportunity in its ability to partner with various Air Education and Training Command entities around Maxwell Air Force Base to help develop 908th Airmen. Here is one such partnership with USAF Officer Training School that seems to be hitting its stride.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 10:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858857
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-QL331-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109242156
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Development Now, Success Tomorrow, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
