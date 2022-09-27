Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Development Now, Success Tomorrow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing's Development and Training Flight partners with the USAF Officer Training School's Military Training Instructors to benefit new recruits. The 908th has a unique opportunity in its ability to partner with various Air Education and Training Command entities around Maxwell Air Force Base to help develop 908th Airmen. Here is one such partnership with USAF Officer Training School that seems to be hitting its stride.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858857
    VIRIN: 220927-F-QL331-0001
    Filename: DOD_109242156
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Development Now, Success Tomorrow, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Officer Training School
    Military Training Instructors
    Development and Training Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT