    Lance Cpl. Francis Estrada: At Long Last

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Lance Cpl. Eduardo Francis Estrada began recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in August of 2021. During that month, an ulcer formed and burst in his lower duodenum. He was then sent to Romeo company, where he would spend almost a year in recovery.
    Lance Cpl. Francis Estrada was placed back into training with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, where he would be made the platoon guide and would graduate as the Platoon Honor Graduate and Guide on Sept. 23, 2022.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video By Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858855
    VIRIN: 220923-M-FX088-546
    Filename: DOD_109242119
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Francis Estrada: At Long Last, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Parris Island
    traininig
    Resilience
    Romeo Company
    Francis Estarda

