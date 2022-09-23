Lance Cpl. Eduardo Francis Estrada began recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in August of 2021. During that month, an ulcer formed and burst in his lower duodenum. He was then sent to Romeo company, where he would spend almost a year in recovery.
Lance Cpl. Francis Estrada was placed back into training with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, where he would be made the platoon guide and would graduate as the Platoon Honor Graduate and Guide on Sept. 23, 2022.
(U.S. Marine Corps video By Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
This work, Lance Cpl. Francis Estrada: At Long Last, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS
