Suicide Prevention Month walk/run held on Camp Lemonnier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 25, 2022) In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) Care Team hosted a street chalking and 5K walk/run. U.S. Navy Lt. Julia von Heeringen, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) clinical psychologist for Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and the CLDJ Suicide Prevention Month coordinator, spoke prior to the walk/race. The CLDJ Care Team hosted 22 additional events during September to support service members’ mental health, determined by CLDJ leadership as a key readiness issue. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)