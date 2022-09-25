CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 25, 2022) In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) Care Team hosted a street chalking and 5K walk/run. U.S. Navy Lt. Julia von Heeringen, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) clinical psychologist for Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and the CLDJ Suicide Prevention Month coordinator, spoke prior to the walk/race. The CLDJ Care Team hosted 22 additional events during September to support service members’ mental health, determined by CLDJ leadership as a key readiness issue. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858853
|VIRIN:
|220925-N-AE068-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109242102
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suicide Prevention Month walk/run held on Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
