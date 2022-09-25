Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month walk/run held on Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    09.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 25, 2022) In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) Care Team hosted a street chalking and 5K walk/run. U.S. Navy Lt. Julia von Heeringen, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) clinical psychologist for Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and the CLDJ Suicide Prevention Month coordinator, spoke prior to the walk/race. The CLDJ Care Team hosted 22 additional events during September to support service members’ mental health, determined by CLDJ leadership as a key readiness issue. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858853
    VIRIN: 220925-N-AE068-0002
    Filename: DOD_109242102
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month walk/run held on Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    behavioral health
    connection
    5k

