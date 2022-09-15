NATO ships exercise off Turkish coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

More than 1,500 marines and personnel from 16 NATO nations have taken part in a maritime exercise off the Turkish coast. Dynamic Mariner 22 is a crisis-response exercise designed to test NATO’s Response Force maritime component (NRF/M) and interoperability between NATO forces. The exercise ran from September 11 – 22.



Along with personnel, the exercise included 50 surface units, four submarines and 21 air assets. The NATO Allies that took part were Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.



The NRF is a highly ready multinational force that comprises land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces (SOF) components that NATO can deploy quickly, whenever and wherever needed. Türkiye will lead the maritime element of NRF 2023.



Footage includes various shots of ships out at sea, Turkish Special Forces in Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB) boats and soundbites with personnel involved in the exercise.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) WIDE - TCG BAYRAKTAR (L-403) AT AKSAZ NAVAL BASE

(00:04) VARIOUS SHOTS - TCG BAYRAKTAR (L-403) AT AKSAZ NAVAL BASE WITH SAILOR RAISING TURKISH FLAG

(00:15) WIDE - TCG BAYRAKTAR (L-403) AT AKSAZ NAVAL BASE

(00:20) WIDE - TCG ALEMDAR LEAVING (A-582) AKSAZ PORT﻿

(00:24) VARIOUS SHOTS - TURKISH SPECIAL FORCES MANOEUVRING IN RHIB BOATS

(00:40) WIDE - TCG BARBAROS (F-244), TCG GEDIZ (F-495) AND USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) LEAD A FLOTILLA OF SHIPS

(00:46) WIDE - USS FORREST SHERMAN﻿ (DDG 98) SAILING AT SEA

(00:52) WIDE - TCG GEDIZ﻿ (F-495) SAILING PAST COAST

(00:57) WIDE - USS FORREST SHERMAN﻿﻿ (DDG 98) AND TCG GEDIZ﻿ (F-495) SAILING AWAY FROM COAST

(01:05) WIDE - TCG GEDIZ (F-495) SAILING AT SEA

(01:15) WIDE - USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98), TCG GEMLIK (F-495) LEADING A FLOTILLA OF SHIPS

(01:21)﻿ WIDE - TCG GOKSU (F-497) WITH THREE P-235 ANTI-SUBMARINE WARFARE CAPABLE MARITIME PATROL AIRCRAFT

(01:28) WIDE - TCG ZIPKIN (P-336) SAILING AT SEA

(01:33) WIDE - TCG BARBAROS (F-244) AND USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) SAILING AT SEA

(01:38) WIDE - USS FORREST SHERMAN﻿ (DDG 98) SAILING AT SEA

(01:43) VARIOUS SHOTS - TWO AN1H COBRA HELICOPTERS FLY OVER YILANCIK DURING AN AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT﻿

(01:54) WIDE - SH-60 SIKORSKY﻿ (TUR) DEPLOYS A SONAR DEVICE TO DETECT ANY SUBMARINE THREAT

(01:59) VARIOUS SHOTS - TURKISH SPECIAL FORCE DIVERS ﻿CONDUCT MINE DISPOSAL FROM SH-60 SIKORSKY﻿

(02:09) WIDE - MINE DISPOSAL, EXPLOSION IN WATER

(02:15) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH AN1H COBRA HELICOPTERS FLY OVER YILACIK﻿

(02:36) WIDE – TURKISH SH-60 SIKORSKY﻿ HELICOPTER DEPLOYS SONAR DEVICE TO DETECT ANY SUBMARINE THREAT

(02:46) CLOSE UP - TURKISH SH-60 SIKORSKY﻿ HELICOPTER

(02:48) VARIOUS SHOTS - TURKISH TCB-65 SIKORSKY﻿ HELICOPTER HOVERS OVER TCG ALEMDAR (A-582) WITH TURKISH SPECIAL FORCES FAST ROPING

(03:14) VARIOUS SHOTS - TCG GüR﻿ (S-357) SUBMARINE SAILING THROUGH SEA

(03:25) VARIOUS SHOTS - TCG GüR﻿ (S-357) SUBMARINE VERTICAL REPLENISHMENT FROM SH-70B

(03:38) WIDE - GREEK FRIGATE LIMNOS (F-451) FIRING﻿

(03:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – TCG ATAK (P-337)﻿ FIRING

(03:52) WIDE - TCG POYRAZ (P-345)﻿ FIRING

(03:55) WIDE ﻿– TURKISH SH-70B HELICOPTER TAKES OFF FROM TCG GEDIZ (F-495)

(04:02) VARIOUS SHOTS - TURKISH SPECIAL FORCES FAST ROPE FROM TURKISH SH-70B HELICOPTER ﻿ONTO TCG ALEMDAR (A-582)

(04:26) VARIOUS SHOTS - ANTI-AIR WARFARE EXERCISE WITH TURKISH F-16 JETS FLYING﻿

(04:44) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) COMMANDER JEAN-JACQUES MOUNIER, FRENCH NAVY, EVALUATION TEAM LEADER

“It's a very large exercise which has two main objectives. First, train our maritime forces, but at the same time validate the competency, the skills of the Turkish maritime headquarter. It takes into account a lot of command and control concerns, but as well, it involves a lot of forces for many, many NATO nations.”

(05:10) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) COMMANDER JEAN-JACQUES MOUNIER, FRENCH NAVY, EVALUATION TEAM LEADER

“The whole point when it comes to the evaluation itself is to check if the Turkish Maritime Forces headquarter is able to work in NATO environment, if it’s NATO compliant or not. When this headquarter will be validated, they will be in charge of the NRF23 (NATO Response Force) and will command at sea for a whole year. This NATO Response Force consists of four main groups plus additional forces if necessary. There are two groups made of frigates and destroyers and two groups made of mine hunters. Two of them are normally stationed in the north and are covering the Baltic Sea and the channel. And the two groups, are based in the south, covering basically the Mediterranean Sea.”

(06:08) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) PAUL BENNETT, VICE ADMIRAL RETIRED (UK), SENIOR MENTOR

“We're doing Dynamic Mariner, which is the biggest maritime exercise that happens every year and this time it's off the Turkish coast with COM Turkish MARFOR (Maritime Force), the first time the Turks have created a perspective HRFM, the high readiness command, to go and deploy at short notice, which they'll be on call in 2023 to do. So, this is a big deal for Türkiye and with about 50 units, this is a big deal for NATO maritime. Fantastic to see so many ships, submarines and aircraft all in the same place operating together. It’s exactly what NATO should be doing.”

(06:46) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) PAUL BENNETT, VICE ADMIRAL RETIRED (UK), SENIOR MENTOR

“NATO continues to evolve, and that's one of the most exciting things, 30 nations all working together to deliver high-end operations, it’s a huge challenge to just get the basic interoperability, but also the thinking and the shared perspectives which come together to give that really rich view. And I think that's something that's just enduring in NATO. We're clearly focused on the current situation in Ukraine but also around the world and other terrorist incidents and other things like that. And so that does focus our minds. But actually the fundamental point here is that we have ships, aircraft, submarines and fundamentally people and in this instance, a headquarters ready to provide choice through SACEUR (Supreme Allied Commander Europe) to the NAC (North Atlantic Council) to do whatever the NAC demands that we are achieving, so it’s readiness and capability and that's what we're proving here.”

(07:43) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CAPTAIN OSMAN DILER, CHIEF OF STAFF, TURKISH MARITIME FORCES HQ﻿

“Turkish Navy, having a substantial experience and presence throughout the Mediterranean Sea has already been contributing to NATO operations and tasks such as Standing Naval Forces and Operation Sea Guardian. Now with the responsibility of leading the NATO Response Force in 2023, it’s time to take it on a higher level while working together with other Allied nations.”