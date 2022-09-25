Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREYWOLF Hosts Army 10-Miler in Drawsko Pomorskie

    POLAND

    09.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    GREYWOLF hosts an Army 10-Miler shadow run Sept. 25, 2022, in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. The run had over 500 participants including 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division troopers, local civilians and members of the Polish Military. Events like these strengthen the bonds and partnership between NATO allies and regional security partners as well as the local population. (U.S Army Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 05:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858836
    VIRIN: 220925-A-GY122-496
    Filename: DOD_109241919
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, GREYWOLF Hosts Army 10-Miler in Drawsko Pomorskie, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    GREYWOLF
    Army 10-Miler
    Poland
    run
    3ABCT

