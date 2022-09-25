GREYWOLF Hosts Army 10-Miler in Drawsko Pomorskie

GREYWOLF hosts an Army 10-Miler shadow run Sept. 25, 2022, in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. The run had over 500 participants including 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division troopers, local civilians and members of the Polish Military. Events like these strengthen the bonds and partnership between NATO allies and regional security partners as well as the local population. (U.S Army Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)
