    SOF Recruiting B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Haniel Pineda 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a land navigation course on Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2022. They were practicing their skills for Special Operations Forces recruiting. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Haniel Pineda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858829
    VIRIN: 220928-A-HP109-1001
    Filename: DOD_109241807
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOF Recruiting B-Roll, by PFC Haniel Pineda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Operations Forces

    Land navigation training

    TAGS

    #imcom-pacific #imcom-p #target_news_asiapacific

