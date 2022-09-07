Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Thunder 2022 B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.09.2022

    Video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing participated in exercise Atlantic Thunder at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 7, 2022. Atlantic Thunder is a joint bilateral exercise aimed to neutralize surface maritime threats while demonstrating the flexibility of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858828
    VIRIN: 220706-F-CG720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109241788
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Thunder 2022 B-Roll, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    USN
    USAF
    QUICKSINK

