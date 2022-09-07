The 48th Fighter Wing participated in exercise Atlantic Thunder at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 7, 2022. Atlantic Thunder is a joint bilateral exercise aimed to neutralize surface maritime threats while demonstrating the flexibility of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858828
|VIRIN:
|220706-F-CG720-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109241788
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Atlantic Thunder 2022 B-Roll, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT