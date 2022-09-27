Pacific News: September 27, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 3D Battalion, 3D Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct littoral maneuver training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan. The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan pulled into Busan, Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit.