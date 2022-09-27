Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: September 27, 2022

    JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 3D Battalion, 3D Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct littoral maneuver training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan. The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan pulled into Busan, Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858824
    VIRIN: 220927-F-WN543-592
    Filename: DOD_109241714
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 27, 2022, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM
    MB-J

