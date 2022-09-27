On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 3D Battalion, 3D Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct littoral maneuver training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan. The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan pulled into Busan, Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 00:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858824
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-WN543-592
|Filename:
|DOD_109241714
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: September 27, 2022, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
