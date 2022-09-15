Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Readiness Division honors Medal of Honor recipient Roeder

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    88th Readiness Division

    Ward Zischke, 88th Readiness Division command historian, talks about Capt. Robert E. Roeder who earned the Medal of Honor while fighting on Mount Battaglia, Italy, Sept. 28, 1944. He neutralized two German Soldiers despite being severely injured all the while shouting encouragement to his men.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    US Army Reserve
    World War II
    Fort McCoy
    Medal of Honor Society
    88th Readiness Division

