88th Readiness Division honors Medal of Honor recipient Roeder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ward Zischke, 88th Readiness Division command historian, talks about Capt. Robert E. Roeder who earned the Medal of Honor while fighting on Mount Battaglia, Italy, Sept. 28, 1944. He neutralized two German Soldiers despite being severely injured all the while shouting encouragement to his men.