The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew a mission into Hurricane Ian from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 27, 2022. The squadron collects data in weather events which helps forecasters better track a storm's path and intensity. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 18:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858819
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-KV687-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109241496
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Hurricane Ian, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT