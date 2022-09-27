Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew a mission into Hurricane Ian from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 27, 2022. The squadron collects data in weather events which helps forecasters better track a storm's path and intensity. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 18:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858819
    VIRIN: 220927-F-KV687-2001
    Filename: DOD_109241496
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    This work, Hurricane Ian, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane
    hurricane hunters
    wc-130j
    53rd weather reconnaissance squadron
    hurricane ian

